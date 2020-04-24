Local health clinic helping those without insurance

A local health clinic is getting results for people who need help, but don't have any insurance.

Unsung heroes on the frontlines are working through the coronavirus pandemic at free clinics across the state. The Lake Norman community health clinic has 1,500 uninsured patients and that number is growing.



"So amazing, they do a lot for us and if I didn't have them I don't know where we'd be right now because, we don't make a lot of money,” Jeri Denters said.

Denters has diabetes, a thyroid issue, and high blood pressure. Without the free clinic, she says they'd be homeless trying to pay for medical bills.

They're keeping uninsured patients who aren't critically ill out of the emergency room and urgent care centers.

"We don't ask them to pay, they can give a donation each time they have a donation but even that right now is being waived. We don't want any monetary barrier, any paper barrier as far as the eligibility screenings so all of that right now is on hold," Internal Medicine employee Meghann Blankenship said.

The clinic is getting creative doing parking lot triage, drive-thru pharmacy and telehealth, but listening to patient needs is still most important.

"A lot of our patients we're noticing an uptick in anxiety, depression or an overall ‘blah’ feeling," said Blankenship.

Providers say being upfront and honest is crucial especially in times like this when they may not have all the answers. That's what's bringing their patients the most comfort.

