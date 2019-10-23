Local law enforcement issues warnings, reminders ahead of Halloween

Local law enforcement is issuing warnings to parents ahead of Halloween night. Several police departments and sheriff's offices have provided tips and key items to remember before letting your ghosts, ghouls and goblins out to trick-or-treat.

Parents remember to check the sex offender registry when planning your child’s trick-or-treat route at www.ncdoj.gov and stay with your children as they go from house to house. Make sure older kids trick-or-treat in a group and remind your kids to stop only at houses or apartment buildings that are well-lit and never to enter a stranger's home.

In case anyone gets lost, make sure your children know their home telephone number and how to call 911 in case of an emergency.

One helpful tip for younger kids is to slip of paper with the child's name, address, and telephone number inside a pocket or pin it somewhere onto their costume with a safety pin.

Speaking of costumes, remember that many materials used to make them are extremely flammable.

While it is noted that some of these costumes are flammable on the label, others come without a warning.

"It has no insulation really so it will get onto the skin real quick," one Cook's volunteer firefighter told FOX 46.

So aside from watching your kids around lit up jack-o-lanterns and pumpkins, also keep them away from cigarettes and anything that could be a threat to their costume, engulfing in flames.

"Just the flick of a cigarette butt, so parents try not to smoke around kids during trick or treating anything like that."

If you make your costume, try to use fire-retardant materials use light-colored materials. Additionally, strips of retro-reflective tape should be used to make children visible.

When buying special Halloween makeup, check for packages containing ingredients that are labeled "Made with U.S. Approved Color Additives," "Laboratory Tested," "Meets Federal Standards for Cosmetics," or "Non-Toxic," and be careful with costume contacts.

Always check your children's candy before they eat any of it, so remind them not to taste any treats before they get home and have an adult go through it. Throw away any candy that is unwrapped or partially wrapped or has a strange odor, color, or texture.

Motorists are encouraged to watch for children darting throughout the street, watch for children on roadways, medians and curbs and be sure to enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.