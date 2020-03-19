Local malls close indefinitely as social distancing restrictions tighten

It’s not just schools anymore. Restaurants and bars have already been ordered to close and on Wednesday, three large malls in the charlotte area decided to close their doors indefinitely.

Southpark, Premium Outlets and Concord Mills, which are all Simon Malls, decided to close early today due to growing coronavirus concerns.

FOX 46 spoke to customers and employees who say this really opened their eyes.

Signs that read closed for business are posted on department store doors. Amid coronavirus concerns, restaurants and small businesses shut down and now, people won't be allowed to shop.

“I would say that at first the memes and everything they're funny but now it's like okay. We should honestly like to take it seriously now. You never know. You never know the symptoms sometimes show up and sometimes they don't,” shopper Paul Williams said.

Corey Bowman, a mall employee, has never taken this virus lightly. In fact, he says people working at the malls are being directly impacted.

“I’ll be honest with you, just looking at other countries and how this thing is spreading. I think it's kind of irresponsible. I think we should all be taking this seriously. Even if you carry it and nothing happens to you, there are people in your family or relatives and friends that could be seriously affected by this,” Bowman said.

Dillard's in the SouthPark mall had prom dresses on display in the window. Sadly those dresses won't make it home with some as their events are being postponed.

“This continues to show us that life is short and it's showing us in many different aspects and unfortunately it's showing us in this big epidemic that's going on but it's showing us that life is short, grab hold of it. Forgive, love and live life to the fullest,” said Williams. The malls are remaining closed for the remainder of the month. So far, no word on when they'll re-open.

