Local non-profits say they’ll work harder after sales tax increase that would benefit them voted down

It's back to the drawing board for Mecklenburg County's arts and parks program after voters rejected a tax increase on this year’s ballot that would benefit them.

Non-profits knew it was going to be a bit of a fight, but some say they don't need to be the ones footing the bill for it.

The Children's Theatre of Charlotte paints itself as one of those places where, for a few brief moments, you can escape, learn to act or see a show, but to do all this costs money and as a non-profit, every little bit counts.

“We're paying royalties on the scripts, we're hiring actors, designers, working our way through a season,” Linda Reynolds with the Children’s Theatre said.

The theatre is one of several organizations that would have benefited from the arts, parks, and education tax that went up Tuesday night to voters. It was something the voters rejected, 57 to 43 percent.

“Not going to be easy, but we're going to pick ourselves up, brush ourselves off, and look to the future,” Reynolds.

For many of the organizations, the money would have meant more programs and more support, but those against the tax tell FOX 46 the tax, as written, needed some work.

“I kept hearing from people that they were very skeptical, very skeptical, that was part of it,” Mecklenburg County commissioner Pat Cotham said.

Cotham says there were also issues with the timing of the tax given all the other priorities in the county. Despite that, commissioners say there may still be a way to get those non-profits more support without getting it up to a vote.

“We should've been able to give a little more meat on the bone for the community so they could understand,” county commissioner Mark Jerrell said.

This doesn't mean the end, not by any stretch, for places like the Children's Theater, it just means they'll need to up their fundraising efforts.

“We’re going to have to find new and different ways to approach things,” Reynolds said.

Supporters off-camera say if city values arts and greenways, there needs to be an investment in that. They say the support is growing, and they may try again in the future.