Local nurses heading to NYC to help on the frontlines of COVID-19 pandemic

Nurses Andy and Meghan are headed to the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t still questioning my decision,” said Andy Ramia.

“It is going to be difficult to tell my parents that I am leaving,” said Meghan Pauley.

This weekend the two will drive to the New York and spend at least eight weeks working 12-hour shifts at a metro area hospital. Their first day is Monday.

Meghan, a mother of three, says the urge to help was overwhelming.

“I have seen the need and every time I see the news they are begging nurses to come up there. All I can think of I can do that job. I can’t sit at home and watch other nurses and not do something,” she said.

When they both accepted the job, neither had gloves or mask to take with them.

That’s when friends and strangers in the Vermillion neighborhood in Huntersville stepped in and got results after Andy’s post asking for supplies. He says not only are the neighbors helping them – but others in the medical field.

We’re very grateful and I am sure that the nurses get these mask and the supplies will be equally grateful,” he said.

If you would like to donate items such as Clorox wipes, Nitrile gloves, any type of mask, disinfectant or hand sanitizer before Saturday you can email vermilliondonations@gmail.com

