Local pizzeria gives more than 2,700 pizzas to healthcare workers, first responders, teachers

A local pizzeria is getting results in the community, feeding our doctors, nurses, first responders and teachers for free.

Alino Pizzeria, located on Main Street in Mooresville, gave away 2,748 complimentary pizzas yesterday to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and teachers.

“We did this in appreciation of America and the American people. Americans welcomed me and my family with open arms when we immigrated here from Turkey. We are making a good, honest living and wanted to share our gratitude with complimentary pizzas for the people who are taking care of our community," owner Michael Bay said.

Aliño previously hosted a Healthcare Workers Appreciation Day in March and gave away more than 2,000 pizzas.

The restaurant is continuing to offer its most popular pizzas--Margherita, Sorrento and Bianca Pizzas--at a reduced price for anyone in need of a hot meal.