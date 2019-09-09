Local repairman banned from doing repair work in North Carolina

FOX 46 is getting results for consumers who say they were defrauded by a local appliance repairman.

Today, a judge in Wake County ruled that, pending a final ruling, John Jackson can’t advertise or perform appliance repair services.

This comes less than two weeks after Attorney General Josh Stein filed a lawsuit against the so-called repairman for deceptive trade practices.

The lawsuit is a result of a FOX 46 investigation into Jackson after hearing from multiple customers who all said Jackson would take money for services he never completed.

The lawsuit mentions FOX 46 saying only one customer was able to get a refund, “but only after a local television station tracked Jackson down and confronted him about his dealings with Mr. Carroll and others.”

The Attorney General is also seeking restitution for the victims in this case so all can get their money back.