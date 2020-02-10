Local repairman banned from repair work in NC, ordered to pay back consumers

Tonight, a year-long FOX 46 investigation is getting results. An appliance repairman accused of ripping off customers is now banned from doing work in North Carolina.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein made the announcement saying, “he has to pay $12,000 in restitution to consumers he defrauded as well as $110,000 in civil penalties to the state.”

FOX 46 investigator Morgan Frances called some of the victims with the news. George Carroll said, “this is true justice, in my opinion.”

Bill White said, “that's wonderful. That's really good news.”

The first customer FOX 46 interviewed, Emily Chatham, said, “That is so awesome!”

Dozens filed complaints with the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office saying Jackson took money for repair jobs he either botched or never completed.

Scott Jacomb told FOX 46, “at the end of the day, he took us for $380”

Carroll said, "repeated texts and calls were unanswered.”

FOX 46 heard Jackson was still taking on new customers despite a temporary injunction preventing him from doing so, so we hired him for a fake job. When he showed up, he said, "Oh, my God!" As he ran away from FOX 46 cameras, he said, "I'm not taking any money for jobs."

FOX 46’s investigation led to a flood of complaints to the Attorney General’s office, eventually leading to a lawsuit against Jackson.

“I want to thank Morgan and FOX for doing such a thorough and committed job to covering this story,” Attorney General Josh Stein said.

This time, if Jackson disobeys the judge’s permanent ban, he could get thrown in jail.

His customers were elated to hear the news. Matilda Eddy said, “I appreciate all of your work and all the work FOX 46 has done to help stop him.”

George Carroll said, “[thanks for] your involvement, Morgan, and FOX 46 for helping me with this because I was kind of a consumer out there alone.”

Jackson still has at least 11 warrants out for his arrest.

If you’re looking to hire a repair person, Stein recommends you talk to friends about who to hire, get multiple quotes in writing, pay with a credit card and do not pay in advance.