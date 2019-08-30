Local rescue and relief crews head to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Charlotte area crews and gearing up to go to the coast as powerful Hurricane Dorian nears. The storm is now a Category 3, and the impact for the Southeast is looking increasingly dire.

Local non-profits spent the day packing up so that they're in place once the storm hits. They say more crews could be sent once the storm passes.

"We're preparing for what is forecasted to be a catastrophic hurricane and we're watching Dorian out in the Caribbean," said Josh Holland, a member of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team.

Disaster relief organizations and utility crews from across the charlotte area are gearing up to go to Florida ahead of hurricane Dorian.

"Pre deploying people and getting equipment and supplies in place so we have that there locally," Bill Sweger said.

Sweger volunteers with the American Red Cross, and is one of several volunteers heading to Florida to ensure shelters are prepared for evacuees and storm victims.

"We piecemeal this out a little bit. We send some people down but we still have people at the home station here to handle problems as they happen here," he said.

The Billy Graham Rapid Response team is also heading to Florida and their bringing supplies for more emotional and spiritual assistance.

"We have all kids of supplies and equipment to offer spiritual and emotional care. Bibles, resources, literature that can encourage people," Holland told FOX 46.

Nearly 2,000 volunteer chaplains across the country were put on notice that help will be needed throughout the state.

"During these tough times in life we have the privilege of just offering the compassion and care of the Lord Jesus Christ to people that are bracing for hat could potentially be a very devastating event in their lives."

More crews could be sent to the coast, but we’re told crews here need a clearer picture of what our impact could be before making that decision.