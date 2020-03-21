Local restaurant donates supplies, makes lunches for kids out of school

A popular uptown Charlotte restaurant is getting results for children.

Boxes of gloves and bottles of cleaning supplies that were sitting in the closet at 5Church restaurant are going to good use, since the restaurant, like all others in North Carolina, was forced to shut its doors for dine-in services because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We just thought since we have these extra supplies we might as well donate it to those who really need it right now,” Sales and Marketing Coordinator Abby Armstrong told FOX 46.

They gave 3,000 gloves to Levine Children's Hospital.

"We just can't imagine how many gloves they go through daily and we imagine it's a lot more during this pandemic so we just wanted to donate all of our extra supplies we had on hand," Armstrong said.

5Church and Sophia's Lounge are also getting results for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The restaurant group workers made and delivered hundreds of sandwiches to students who can't go to school, which are also closed statewide because of the pandemic.

“We found out there's over 270 students in just University City area who are homeless so we reached out and found the need there."

Even though 5Church is without its bread and butter, they want children to have what they need.

“It's just great to know we're helping fuel people's bodies, just for the time being."

