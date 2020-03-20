Local restaurant serves hundreds of meals to community for free

During this economic downturn, one restaurant is giving back.

Pink Cactus in SouthPark gave away hundreds of delicious free meals Friday to those who need it. Around 200 people came to Pink Cactus to get wings, quesadillas, burgers and tacos. All of the food was fresh and the best part was it was free.

"What a wonderful gesture. As our community works its way through this crisis and braces for what's to come with this pandemic, I think business owners like this are setting the right tone and the right precedents,” one Charlotte neighbor said.

Pink Cactus is among many restaurants struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic. More than a dozen employees were laid off.

"All these people are depending on paychecks every day, every night, every week and I don't know what they're going to do. I have no idea. It's a very, very difficult time,” the owner's mother, Miriam, said.

But some came back and volunteered to help the community. Instead of letting food go to waste the kitchen staff cooked up more than 250 meals to give away for free.

"We only have Chef Luis here and once the decision was made for doing this he called his assistants and everybody agreed to come in without pay to serve the community simply because this is the hardest time ever,” said Miriam.

Pink Cactus is still open for business. Customers can call in orders for curbside pick-up in an effort to keep workers paid.

"I'm willing to support them and other businesses who are really struggling to stay open in spite of what's happening. So, I really applaud them. I mean they truly are on the front lines. It's amazing what they're doing so kudos to them."

Businesses like Pink Cactus are also available on delivery apps like Postmates. Again they are also taking call-in orders for curbside pickup.