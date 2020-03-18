Local restaurants offer delivery and curbside orders

Local restaurants are already feeling the pinch of an executive order from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. Customers can no longer dine-in at restaurants. The restrictions are in an effort to stop the Coronavirus from spreading.

In Davidson, a normally bustling Kindred restaurant was quiet Tuesday night after Cooper issued the executive order to close sit-down service at bars and restaurants.

“We're all in this together,” said owner Katy Kindred, “and none of us have gone through anything like this, so it's scary! It's scary for us. It's scary for our friends.”

Kindred says they predicted the extreme social distancing measure, but it doesn’t soften the blow.

“We employ over 150 people,” she said, “and what are we going to do for them? I mean, there's a lot to consider right now.”

The order also made state unemployment benefits more available, and that’s exactly what Kindred is recommending for their employees.

“With the drastic drop in reservations, which is totally understandable, we told our team the best option right now is for them to seek unemployment benefits. That's a more reliable source of income,” Kindred said.

The good news is most restaurants don’t shop for food at Publix, Harris Teeter or other grocery chains that’re low on supplies.

“One thing we have going for us is we have a lot of food,” Kindred said.

Many restaurants are delivering food or providing curbside pickup.

“We're offering delivery, so we're personally delivering food to folks,” Kindred said.

She and other shops are hoping their patrons will continue to support them now more than ever.

“I hope everyone kind of rallies around our small local businesses during this time,” said Davidson resident Jane Manfredi, “because we want them to succeed, and we don't want them to go away.”

Kindred said they will divide any gratuity they get on orders between the staff who had their hours cut at the restaurant.