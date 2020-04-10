Local teachers read bedtime stories to students

Schools may be closed, but that doesn't mean the learning has stopped.

Local teachers in our area continue to get results for their students-- including a first-grade teacher in Davidson.

Robert Coscia's bedtime stories with his daughter have changed a bit since schools closed.

He takes time out of his evenings every Monday through Thursday to read a book with his six-year-old. The catch now is, all his friendly faces from his usual first-grade classroom at Davidson K-8 can join in, too-- on YouTube.

"I just read the kids a story at night around the time when it's time to go to bed at 7:30, 8:00," said Coscia. "My daughter helps me and it gets her to read every night."

Coscia has been using YouTube, Zoom and Facetime to communicate with his students virtually while schools are closed.

"It's just an option for my parents to take a break and for the kids to see my face," he said.

He's virtually getting results for students from the comfort of his own home.

"Right here is my classroom," he said, pointing to a whiteboard and baskets of books.

Not only is he teaching from his house, he also made a map of his student's homes and drove house to house to beep and say hi-- and spread some smiles.

"Being away from school and kids has been hard," Coscia said. "Harder than a lot of us imagined it would be."

Coscia is eager to get back into the classroom and can't wait for the day he sees his student's faces again.. this time, face to face.

"I tell them every time I speak to them when I get off the phone that I miss them and I love them and eventually this will be over," he said. "I just tell them to be good for their mom and dad and do work the best they can."

During his interview, Coscia was sporting a T-shirt for his student Isaac, and wanted to give him a shout out.

Coscia adds, it's been eye-opening realizing the number of students who may not even have access to get online.

He wants to reach as many of his students as he can.

You can find him reading on YouTube here.