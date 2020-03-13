Local travel agents reeling from impact of coronavirus

Cookie Carnie, a travel agent for more than 20 years, is watching her livelihood go down the drain.

“My income for the whole year’s gone,” the uptown Charlotte travel agent told a customer Friday. “I am not doing well…I have no money coming in.”

The owner of Carney’s Travel Experts says the novel coronavirus has grounded her business. She’s not the only one who’s reeling. An estimated 50 million jobs in the travel and tourism sector are estimated to be at risk globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

“Yesterday I thought I caught the coronavirus from the phone,” she said. “I talked so much about it, I was starting to feel sick.”

For Carney, travel is a passion. She makes her living planning dream vacations for others. The money she makes come from commissions off of completed trips. When trips are canceled, she loses money along with the time spent planning that vacation. By Friday, she had lost track of how many trips she was forced to cancel.

While she wouldn’t give an amount, Carney says a year’s worth of income was wiped out – “tens of thousands” of dollars – in a matter of weeks. Spring Break is supposed to be a peak travel time.

Carney hopes her customers come back when the outbreak is over. She expects to see incentives and discounted flights, when it’s safe, to bring back tepid travelers.

“There was something floating around on Facebook saying, ‘hug your travel agent they really need it.’ Instead of a hug, I need you to just book a trip with me,” she said. “I’ll take a hug. But I’d love you to book a trip.”

This week, Mecklenbug County health officials urged anyone over the age of 65, or with weakened and compromised immune systems, to avoid traveling. Hours before a travel ban impacting 26 European countries was set to take effect Friday, Carney was forced to lay off her only other employee.

“Because there’s no business for her to come in and do,” she said.

The only other time she can recall that the travel industry came to a halt like this was after Sept. 11, 2001, she said.

“Everybody else is canceling everything, commission and everything,” Carney told the latest customer to cancel a trip Friday.

Carney said she is considering driving for Uber and looking at other side jobs just to stay afloat.

“I don’t have another income in my home and I am supporting myself,” said Carney. “So, yes, it affects my livelihood very much so. Because there’s no income coming in. And what I had invested was in the stock market. So, we know where that went.”

