Local veteran says experimental brain cancer treatment is working

A local army veteran fighting brain cancer is feeling grateful, saying an experimental treatment is working.

Tim Magnum went to Mexico to get that treatment, and he told FOX 46 he has no new cancer growth.

FOX 46 met Mangum through the work he does with Purple Heart Homes, an organization that builds and renovates homes for disabled veterans.

RELATED: Fundraiser started for Purple Heart Homes employee, veteran battling brain tumor

FOX talked to him Monday to get an update on his treatments and he told us his oncologist says his brain is beautiful and there's no new brain cancer growth, which is huge because his cancer is quite aggressive.

Mangum and his family decided to go to Mexico for the immunotherapy treatment that's not yet approved in the U.S. So far, Mangum says it seems to be working.

"Tuesday morning, got to Duke, had the MRI, all clear! Praise God, all clear! Again, tears of joy. This is working!" he said.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 MOBILE APP

He also found out the cancer he has is hereditary, so they're working to get his three children tested.

Mangum says he's been on the Gerson diet in addition to this therapy. He says financial support has been a huge help, but the power of prayer has meant the most.