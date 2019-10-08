Lockdown lifted at Ridge Road Middle after threat made to school, CMS says

A lockdown has been lifted at Ridge Road Middle after a threat was made to the school on Monday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. All students and staff are safe, they said.

"We take all threats seriously and investigated thoroughly in coordination with law enforcement. This investigation is continuing," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said in a statement released to parents on Monday. "We encourage parents to speak to your children about making threats, as this is a serious crime."

Disciplinary action will be taken against any student who violates the code of student conduct, CMS said.