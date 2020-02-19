Longtime House Representative Johnson dies

article

Kannapolis native Linda Johnson, the former North Carolina House Representative, has died, officials confirmed.

State Governor Roy Cooper as well as the city of Kannapolis expressed condolences on Twitter.

"Her boundless spirit and intelligence accomplished much during her decades of service," the city said calling her a friend to us all.

State House Speaker Tim Moore also released a statement.

"I know I speak for all my colleagues that she represented the very best of North Carolina and will always be remembered for her kind nature and powerful voice for public schools."

Johnson, a Republican, served ten terms representing Cabarrus County. Johnson served as Senior House Appropriations Chairwoman. She was first elected in 2000.

Johnson suffered multiple strokes and was battling cancer, according to her legislative assistant Rhonda Todd, who created a support page for Johnson on CaringBridge.com.