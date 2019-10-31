Loved ones say man dragged to death on I-85 was 'family man'

The loved ones of a man dragged to death by someone who stole his car tell FOX 46 he was a family man with a positive contagious attitude.

FOX 46 spoke to his fiance who says the two were supposed to get married next year. She says the last few weeks have left her heartbroken especially the wait to hear how and why this happened.

"Just want him to know he took away a jewel," Tammy Champions told FOX 46.

For the first time 30-year-old Jjeremy Davis stood in front of a judge. Accused of killing Tammy Champion’s fiance in a brutal hit-and-run.

Tammy sat motionless in the courtroom. he said Davis needed to see the hurt he's caused her family.

"It's very heart wrenching because Willie was a family man. He was contagious.”

48-year-old Willie Corry Jr. was killed after being dragged along Interstate 85.

Police say Corry went inside a convenience store to get a drink but left when he saw his car was backing out of the parking space.

Tammy says the suspect got into an argument with another man pumping gas and Corry was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Wllie was turning around to see what was happening and then he was drug. I guess he got stuck on the car,"

He was killed on October 4, but Davis wasn't arrested until last night.

Tammy calls the last few weeks some of the toughest she's had to endure--

"There was no doubt that they were going to find mr. Davis it was just the wait that was worrisome and bothersome,"

Tammy says the road to justice will be long, but when she thinks of the man she loves she smiles.'

"He was just a fun person to be around and he was full of life but holding on to the memories will get us through but it will never be the same. He was full of life

Because this is a capital offense, the judge for the first appearance said she could not set a bond .Davis is due back in court November 13.