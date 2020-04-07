Lowe's employee in York tests positive for COVID-19

article

A Lowe's employee in York, South Carolina has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities confirm to FOX 46.

The employee worked at a Lowe's store located at 1010 E Liberty Street. The associate has been quarantined and is receiving care, Lowe's said. This associate last worked on March 31, 2020.

"The store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines. In an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on paid leave," Lowe's said on a statement on Tuesday.

Lowe's announced several new operational measures for stores. Some of those include:

- Closing all stores at 7 p.m. daily to ensure additional time to replenish essential products and thoroughly clean and sanitize stores daily.

- Making masks and gloves available to all associates in the workplace who want them. As previously shared, all N95 medical masks were placed on a stop-sale and are being donated to hospitals to protect frontline healthcare workers, along with other personal protective equipment for first responders in our communities.

- Developing an app to implement a new customer limit protocol, available now on associates’ handheld devices. Each store manager can now monitor foot traffic and limit entrance based on CDC and local guidelines.

Advertisement

- Substantial updates to store floor layouts to further support the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing, such as opening up aisle space by removing displays. These changes will make it easier for both associates and customers to get the items they need quickly and safely.

- Installed customized Plexiglass shields at all points of sale to protect cashiers and customer service associates working the return desk, one of the first retailers to do so.

- Increased third-party cleaning shifts to provide incremental cleaning in our stores, beyond already enhanced daily cleaning efforts.

'A MUCH-DESERVED DAY OFF': LOWE'S CLOSING ALL STORES EASTER SUNDAY