LSD drug lab revealed after USPS home delivery in Salisbury

A Salisbury man has been arrested after a drug lab was discovered inside of a residence on Thursday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Errante, 25 was arrested by federal, state, and local officials after taking delivery of a UPS package at a residence on Spence Drive that contained 100 dosage units of LSD.

A search warrant was executed shortly after the delivery and Errante was taken into custody. The package originated from Canada.

Errante faces multiple charges including drug trafficking and manufactoring DMT, a controlled substance. DMT is a psychedelic drug extracted from tree bark and plants primarily found in Mexico, South America, and Asia.