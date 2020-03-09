Lumberton woman with possible cognitive impairment goes missing

article

Authorities in Lumberton, NC are searching for a missing 64-year-old woman who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Marylu Carter was last seen in the area of W 5th Street in Lumberton. She is described as a 64-year-old white woman, 5' 2" in height, weighing about 190 pounds. Carter has medium-length white hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a shirt with a denim jacket and blue pajama pants.

She could be driving a blue 2014 Dodge Avenger with the New Jersey license plate T22GEP.

Anyone with information on Carter's whereabouts is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.