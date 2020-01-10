MacDill AFB is on lockdown after report of shots fired near base, officials say
article
TAMPA, Fla. - A report of shots fired near the MacDill Air Force Base has put the base on lockdown.
A spokesperson with MacDill AFB said there was a report of shots didn't occur on the South Tampa base itself.
Tampa police said the incident originated in St. Petersburg. No other information has been provided.
The view from SkyFOX shows a long line of vehicles at the entrance gate.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.