Male robbery suspect with blonde wig wanted by FBI

A robbery suspect wearing a colorful top and a blonde wig is wanted by Huntersville police and the FBI, officials say.

The incident occurred on December 13 around 5 p.m. at a BB&T at 16710 Northcross Drive. Video surveillance has just been released. The police report indicated the robber had high heels but the video does not corroborate that. No weapons were used during the robbery and there were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blonde wig, multi-colored shirt and high heels.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-464-5400.