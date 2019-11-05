Mallard Creek High parents disappointed with CMS response to teacher assault

Mallard Creek High School parents tell FOX 46 Charlotte they are frustrated with CMS leaders following a lack of communication after a student attacked a teacher Monday. Students will return to class Wednesday and many parents are left wondering what disciplinary action has been handed down to the student.

A CMPD police report says the student who assaulted 50-year-old science teacher Peter Petroff was detained and charged with assault, damage to school property and communicating threats against the teacher.

CMS leaders have not told FOX 46 Charlotte any disciplinary actions against the student, only saying that they will following what is within the student code of conduct.

FOX 46 found the code of conduct online, which does address assault against teachers, but it is not very clear on what actions would be placed against a student. The handbook states there would be a “heightened response under five levels."

VIDEO: STUDENT VIOLENTLY ASSAULTS TEACHER AT MALLARD CREEK HIGH SCHOOL

FOX 46 showed the video of the attack to Mark Jewell, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators. Jewell says every teacher in North Carolina is trained in descalation tactics and how to clear a classroom in situations where a student becomes unruly.

“There has to be clear consequences for that type of behavior and we hold our school districts accountable in making sure our students and teachers are allowed to come to work in a safe and violent free environment,” said Jewell.

Parents told FOX 46 Charlotte they don’t feel CMS leaders are taking the attack seriously.“As a parent, my expectation of the school would be this student should be expelled. I don’t think that he should be allowed to return,” said one parent.

FOX 46 reached out to CMS leaders asking for any updates, but they did not respond to our request for comment.CMPD officers say the teacher who was attacked in the incident received only minor injuries.