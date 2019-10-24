Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church hosts 90th annual barbecue

The Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ is celebrating 90 years. The church has held the annual event since 1929 and each year organizers say it gets bigger and better.

“I’m picking up two pounds of BBQ and two pounds of stew. I’ve been coming for twenty years,” said one of the first customers in line Thursday.

Church workers and volunteers spent about a week preparing food and spaces for the cooks.

Here’s a look at how enormous this cookout is, by the numbers:

-20,000 people attended

-￼￼14,000 pounds of barbecue was served served

-2,500 gallons of Brunswick Stew was made

-Two tons of homemade coleslaw was sold

Supporters say, just as big as the portions, is the enormous impact this event has in the community. A large part of the proceeds go towards local and national mission groups and projects while some funds are also reserved for the church’s building fund.

It’s not only about pork, it’s also about politics. Starting in the 1950s, local politicians realized how big of a crowd the event attracts. Organizers have created a designated area for local and state politicians to campaign. This political tradition is timely, being that the annual event is held roughly two weeks prior to the November election.￼

BBQ plates were on sale for $10. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.