Man accused of beating 2-month-old, leaving her with life-threatening brain injury

Charlotte Mecklenburg police have arrested a man accused of beating a two-month-old girl so badly she was left with a traumatic brain injury.

Police say Felix Guillermo Rivas, 19, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury for the brutal beating.

According to police, the incident happened at a home in the 2400 block of Reid Oaks Drive on Dec. 4. The baby girl arrived at Novant Health around 9 p.m. and hospital staff called police to report that she was suffering from a life-threatening traumatic brain injury.

Detectives determined that Rivas was responsible for the child's injuries and he was arrested on Dec. 19. Rivas is being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with Detective Jones, the lead detective on the case.