Man accused of breaking into Mooresville business, stealing lottery tickets

A Mooresville man is facing numerous charges after deputies said he broke into a local business and stole multiple lottery tickets.

The burglary happened on Sunday, Jan. 12 at a business located at 2135 Charlotte Highway in Mooresville.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, later identified as William Joseph Feldman, 36, broke in through the front door and took a number of lottery tickets.

Feldman was later located on Monday, Jan. 13 operating a vehicle on Charlotte Highway near Shinnville Road. He was arrested after a traffic stop and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and five counts of felony obtain property by false pretense.

Feldman received a $25,000 secured bond.