Man accused of exposing self to women at gas station arrested

A man is behind bars tonight, accused of flashing two women at a gas station.

Neighbors tell FOX 46 it may sound shocking, but they're not necessarily surprised.

Curtis Wilson is the one accused of exposing himself to two women yesterday afternoon. It happened at the Love's gas station on Sam Wilson Road.

People who live in the area with the new gas station say they've experienced other problems with the crowds that come through. They say traffic has grown exponentially since the truck stop opened earlier this year and they say it hasn’t all been good.

“There are constantly people working through the yard, through the grapevine, to get somewhere, leaving trash,” neighbor Nella Stevens told FOX 46 by phone.

Stevens lives right across the street from Love's. Police say that was where Wilson himself to a 60-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman. The two quickly called 911.

Stevens says some of the people who are coming to and from Loves aren't necessarily doing the community good. She says she's had to call 911 numerous times for everything from trespassing to vandalism.

Wilson is facing two counts of indecent exposure and was still in jail at last check.