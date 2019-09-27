Man accused of fatally shooting Lincoln County woman, tossing body off bridge into Indian Creek

article

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a Lincoln County woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, deputies said.

Mary Walters Cook, 59, of Lincolnton, was recovered from Indian Creek this week after deputies said her body was tossed off a bridge on Boy Scout Road.

Thursday night detectives executed a search warrant at the residence of Steve Allen Avery, 60, of Lincolnton. During the search blood stains were found in the home. Avery then confessed to shooting Cook with a .22 caliber rifle and transported her body to the area where she was found. Motive remains unknown at this time.

Avery then allegedly drove Cook's truck to Johnny's Mexican Restaurant on Highway 150 and parked it behind the business. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond.

Cook was reported missing on Wednesday, September 25 by her family who had not seen her since Monday, September 23. The woman's vehicle was found on Wednesday and someone was seen on security video walking away from the truck.

