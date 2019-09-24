Man accused of killing well-known gas station clerk appears in court

An accused killer will not be getting out of jail anytime soon. A judge did not give Desmond Logan any bond Tuesday.

Logan is accused of killing Ismael Doumbia, a beloved gas station clerk, during a robbery at the Shell gas station on Freedom Drive back in June.

“I don’t want him to ever see the light outside because he took an innocent soul who was here for a better life,” said Fatou Pottin, a family friend of Doumbia.

Logan shook his head in court as family and friends of Doumbia watched the accused killer. Loved ones faced the man now charged with killing a father and husband.

“I lost my partner and my best friend,” said Youssef Doumbia, Ismael’s son after his father’s murder in June.

Police released pictures of the suspected killer they say came to rob the gas station, shooting and killing Doumbia. More than three months went by, and just this week, CMPD announced they arrested Logan, the suspected killer.

“It was a relief. I was glad to hear that whoever did it will face justice,” said Pottin.

She says they never gave up hope that there would be an arrest.

“All we want is justice. We just want to know why, why he took his life like that and left his son and his mom hanging with no answers.”