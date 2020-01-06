Man accused of leading law enforcement on chase in stolen vehicle on I-85

article

A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Rowan County, according to the sheriff's office.

The theft happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 in the area of Faith Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

Authorities were able to locate the stolen vehicle on Bendix Drive and attempted to pull the stolen car over. The vehicle refused to stop and eventually took the I-85 ramp, heading south on I-85.

As the chase left Salisbury City limits, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office took over. Stop sticks were placed at the China Grove Exit and as the suspect approached, he swerved toward a deputy vehicle, with Deputy Davis nearby, causing him to jump in front of his vehicle to avoid being struck.

The stop sticks were only effective on the back driver-side tire, and the vehicle continued south on I-85, deputies said. Additional stop sticks were set at Old Beatty Ford Road and the Lane Street Exits in an attempt to take down the remaining tires.

As the chase approached the Lane Street Exit, the vehicle abruptly pulled to the side of the interstate. The driver, James Nickerson, 22, of Charlotte, was taken into custody and arrested. A 15-year-old girl was a passenger inside the stolen car, deputies said.

Nickerson has been charged with fleeing to elude, reckless driving to endanger, and assault on emergency personnel with a deadly weapon. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.