Man accused of robbing woman at Catawba County home arrested

article

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says a man accused of robbing a woman at her home in Catawba County has been taken into custody.

Deputies were called to Deal Road around 8:20 a.m. on Friday where a woman said she was confronted by a man who demanded money from her while she was out getting her mail. He forced her into the home and followed her inside where she gave him money. He then fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a 6' tall black man wearing a green hoodie and carrying a duffle bag.

Within the first hour of the investigation, deputies received a report that a man matching the description was spotted at the Lake Lookout Market on Oxford School Road minutes after the incident on Deal Road. He was caught on surveillance camera and identified as 50-year-old Bryan Keith Howell.

Howell was taken into custody around 3:45 p.m. He is believed to be homeless. No charges have been filed at this time and investigators are continuing to look into the incident.