Man accused of sexually assaulting women and stealing their credit cards in South End

A man has been charged in connection to a pair of weekend sexual assault cases in South End, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Rogelio Ramirez, 29, faces multiple charges including second-degree rape, battery, and theft. Officers responded to a report around 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 to a 42-year-old woman who said she was sexually assaulted and then robbed from her residence near 200 East Bland Street.

The suspect later fraudulently used her credit cards he had stolen, police said.

CMPD said a separate incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 14 around 4 a.m. when a 25-year-old woman who was walking home was sexually assaulted by a suspect in a white BMW near 1800 South Boulevard, according to the report. She was also then robbed. A credit card in her purse was later fraudulently used by the suspect to purchase gas, police said.

Ramirez is being investigated for his potential involvement in other cases. Anyone with further information about these cases is asked call 911 or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.