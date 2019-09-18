Man accused of taking photos up teen's skirt at south Charlotte store

A Charlotte man is accused of targeting a teen in a store and secretly taking pictures of her. FOX 46 dug up some online records which show this isn't the first time he's been in trouble for doing the same thing.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was inside the Michael’s store on Rea Road at the Stonecrest Shopping Center when a 38-year-old Andrew McKenzie man took pictures up her skirt.

“That is very creepy it's scary and the fact that it's right in our backyard,” shopper Doleres Smith said.

The teenager had no idea this happened according to an incident report. Andrew McKenzie was not arrested until Tuesday for felony secret peeping, even though the crime at Michaels happened back in June.

“I think that's really scary, and gross. It just makes you question to go into stores or not,” Hayden Stahlman-Dwyer said.

McKenzie is already out of jail. Online records show he has an unsecured bond, which means he did not have to pay anything to get out.

This is not the first time McKenzie has been arrested for peeping. Department of Public Safety records show he was convicted in 2011 of misdemeanor secret peeping. It doesn’t appear that he did any prison time in that case, but instead was given probation and a suspended sentence.

“I think that's absolutely terrible and I’m so glad that police law enforcement caught him,” said shopper Jennifer Kaemmer.



FOX 46 warned shoppers about the crime and now they're on alert, saying they’ll be checking for anything that doesn't look right.

McKenzie is due back in court on October 8.