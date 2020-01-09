Man armed with machete threatens to kill alleged trespassers before breaking into Catawba County police car

article

In a bizarre twist of events, a Claremont man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he threatened to kill people who were reportedly trespassing on his property and then broke into a police officer's patrol car that was parked near his home, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began around 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at a residence located on Connor Street in the Claremont community.

Deputies said a man, identified as Aleksandr Sergeyevich Shishkov, 35, called 911 to report that one or more people were trespassing on his property. As deputies were on their way to the scene, Shishkov called 911 again saying that he would shoot the alleged trespassers unless deputies arrived within a short time frame.

Deputies arrived at Shishkov's home at 9:13 a.m. and tried to communicate with him. Shishkov, armed with a machete, told 911 dispatchers that he was unwilling to cooperate with law enforcement and that he had walked away from his home into a wooded area. Shishkov also repeated threats to kill people he believed were on or that might enter his property. During this time, deputies attempted to locate Shishkov in the woods.

At 9:50 a.m., Shishkov began broadcasting transmissions over a law enforcement radio frequency, the sheriff's office said. Following the broadcasts, it was determined that Shishkov accessed a police car parked at the home of an off-duty Catawba Police Officer who lives in close proximity to Connor Street.

Deputies located Shishkov inside the police car at the Catawba Officer's residence. Shishkov, still armed with a machete, was taken into custody without further incident. Shishkov was being evaluated at an area hospital Thursday. He is expected to be charged with breaking or entering to a motor vehicle and misuse of 911.