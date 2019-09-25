Man arrested, accused of impersonating law enforcement

A man has been arrested for impersonating law enforcement and identifying himself as an FBI agent, police said on Wednesday.

Antoine Jones, 34, was taken into custody after being observed acting as a traffic control assistant, CMPD said.

Officers in the Hickory Grove area responded to calls about an incident nearby 7500 east WT Harris Boulevard last Friday. Upon arrival a man was observed wearing a "Federal Investigator" shirt and driving a dark blue Chevy Impala with blue and red LED lights. Officers spoke with the individual who falsely identified himself as Christopher Jones.

Jones was searched in his residence after a search warrant had been executed Saturday and among the items found by CMPD were firearms, a fake law enforcement vehicle, sirens and a mounted computer, and law enforcement clothing.