Man arrested after firing shots at delivery driver's car, police say

Multiple people were detained overnight after a delivery driver's car was shot into in west Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident occurred at 10:11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 near the intersection of Millbridge Drive and Ranch Road.

CMPD said the delivery driver had her vehicle shot into, but fortunately, she was not injured. Officers arrived and observed the suspect run into a home on Ranch Road. The suspect refused to exit the residence so additional officers were called to the scene. Medic and CFD responded as a precaution.

Around 11:40 p.m., officers were able to detain one of the occupants of the home. Over the next 30 to 40 minutes the remaining subjects inside the house were also detained without incident, police said.

This investigation remains open and ongoing.