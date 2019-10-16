Man arrested for hitting, killing cyclist in Caldwell County

article

The man suspected of hitting and killing a cyclist in Caldwell County has been taken into custody, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday, Charles Steward Bean, 55, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run in connection to a Oct. 10 crash that left a man dead on US 221 near Grandfather Mountain.

Bean was arrested at his home in Granville County and is being held at the Granville County jail under a $35,000 bond. His 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan was found and seized by Highway Patrol.

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS SHOW POSSIBLE SUSPECT CONNECTED TO HIT-AND-RUN THAT KILLED CYCLIST IN CALDWELL COUNTY

Highway Patrol says the victim in the crash was 61-year-old Ignacio Giraldo. Troopers say Giraldo was traveling north on US 221 when Bean crossed the double-yellow line in a curve and collided head-on with him. Giraldo was cycling in a group with his daughter and two others.

Bean continued to drive without stopping. Photos of him and his car circulated for days and he was identified on Wednesday morning after several tips came in from the public.

Officials say additional charges could come pending further investigation and consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office.