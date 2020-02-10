Man arrested for intentionally starting fire in Stony Point, police say

article

A man is being held on a more than $100,000 secured bond after deputies said he intentionally started a fire in Stony Point last week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6. emergency communications received a call at 3:49 a.m. regarding a house fire along Abner Road in Stony Point.

The Fire Marshall's Office quickly determined that the fire was set intentionally.

Thankfully, the house had been unoccupied for some time, deputies said. Detectives notified the owner of the property, who lives in Charlotte, about the situation.

Deputies were able to verify with the homeowner that no one should have been inside the home or on the property.

Detectives were able to identify James Adam Woodside as the person who started the fire during the course of their investigation. He was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and charged with felony burning of certain buildings and misdemeanor larceny.