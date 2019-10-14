Man arrested for murder of mother and son in Catawba County

article

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting of a mother and her son late Sunday night.

According to deputies, they were called to a residence on White Tail Circle in Conover around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 for a report of shots fired.

When deputies got to the scene they found two people inside the home deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The two people have been identified as Brandi Rodriguez, 43, and Jessie Rodriguez, 24. Brandi and Jessie are mother and son, the sheriff's office said. Family has been notified, they said.

Gonzalo Salinas – Cisheros, 24, was arrested at the White Tail Circle home and has been charged with two counts of murder. A motive has not been released.

Cisheros is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14.