Man arrested in deadly shooting of Uber passenger

Officers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg police department have charged a man in the Uber shooting that left a man dead and one woman injured.

Detectives have charged Trevor Lloyd Powell, 28, with murder and attempted murder. Powell is accused of shooting into an Uber, killing 19-year-old Jacquez Moore and injuring a woman who was also in the car.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 in the 8600 block of Old Concord Road.

On Feb. 5, 2020, officers arrested Powell and he was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of discharging a firearm into a occupied moving vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

