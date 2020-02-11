Man banned from repair work in NC issues apology to victims following FOX 46 investigation

Just a day after FOX 46 got results for customers of an appliance repairman, we’re hearing from the man who is now banned from doing work in North Carolina.

John Jackson said via text to FOX 46 anchor Morgan Frances, “I would like to apologize to all parties involved and I am working diligently with the Attorney General’s Office to pay each customer back expeditiously.”

FOX 46 circled back around with the Attorney General’s office; they confirm Jackson has been in touch, and he expressed he wants to pay all $12,000 in restitution to victims in full.

Jackson is accused of ripping off consumers by accepting money for appliance repair jobs he either botched or never completed. Monday, a judge ruled Jackson is permanently banned from doing any repair work in the state, has to pay more than $12,000 in restitution to victims and $110,000 in civil penalties to the state.

