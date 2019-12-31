Man busted for robbing Sam's Mart's, 7-Eleven, Shell, Circle K, Food Mart

article

A man has been arrested in connection with multiple reported robberies in Charlotte, CMPD says.

Tameer McKoy, 23, is charged in eight robberies that occurred within a ten-day span from December 21-30. He used a weapon wrapped with a cloth.

The first incident involved a female victim who said she was held at gunpoint on Pineville-Matthews Road. He then proceeded to rob a Shell gas station on Elm Lane, a Sam's Mart on Sharon road, a Shell gas station on Carmel road, and a 7-Eleven on Old Providence Road, among others.

Detectives developed probable cause, located McKoy and interviewed him at police headquarters. He faces eight counts of armed robbery.

This remains an active investigation.