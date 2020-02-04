Man busted for trying to steal deputy's police car, officials say

article

A man who tried to steal a deputy's patrol car is now facing charges in Union County, authorities say.

A deputy traveling home from an off-duty assignment encountered a disabled vehicle Monday night between Providence Road and Lawyers Road and pulled over to assist. JeJuan McCalston, 22, was operating the vehicle and the deputy observed the vehicle appeared to be out of gas.

The deputy attempted to push the vehicle out of the roadway until traffic control arrived and during a brief conversation with the McCalston, he ran from his vehicle and attempted to steal the deputy's patrol vehicle.

A transmission lock made his attempts unsuccessful and McCalston was arrested.

McCalston faces multiple charges including driving while impaired and attempted larceny.