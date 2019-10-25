Expand / Collapse search

Man charged after 6-year-old sitting in front seat of car without seat belt killed in crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A six-year-old boy is dead following a car crash in south Charlotte Friday. Police say the child was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle and wasn't wearing a seat belt. 

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Runnymede Lane at 7:50 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash. CMPD, Charlotte Fire and Medic responded to the scene where they found a white four-door Cadillac ATS that had hit a curb and run off the road. 

The Cadillac had apparently crashed through a wooden privacy fence, run through a creek, finally coming to rest after hitting a large tree. 

The driver,  24-year-old Anthony Tremane Bailey, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The little boy was also hospitalized, but medical staff pronounced him dead at 8:24 a.m. 

Neither Bailey or the child were wearing seatbelts, and police say the child should have been in a child seat for his age and weight.

Speed and inattention appear to be the main factor in this case. No alcohol use was detected. 

Detectives plan to charge Bailey with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, no operator’s license and child restraint violation once he's released from the hospital.

Any witnesses to the crash or anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Detective Steve Williams at 704-432-2169. 

