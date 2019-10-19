Man charged in Catawba County double homicide in U.S. illegally, Sheriff's Office says

article

A man charged in a double homicide in Catawba County is in the country illegally, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Gonzalo Salinas Cisneros, 24, is facing two counts of murder after Brandi Rodriguez, 43, and her son Jessie Rodriguez, 24, were found dead in their home on White Tail Circle around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

CATAWBA COUNTY NEIGHBORS LEFT SHAKEN BY DEADLY DOUBLE SHOOTING

No motive has been determined at this time.

The Sheriff's Office says Cisneros has been in the U.S. illegally since he was a child. He will stay custody until the homicide case is closed. Then he will be transferred over to the custody of ICE.