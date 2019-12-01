Man charged in shooting near E Independence

article

Police have brought charges against a man for his involvement in a shooting last week near East Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte.

CMPD has charged Nickolas Wright, 25, with assault with a deadly weapon and intent to kill.

GUNSHOT VICTIM RUSHED TO HOSPITAL WITH LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES

After interviewing witnesses, Wright was named the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers responded to calls on Thanksgiving near 1700 Pierson Drive to a gunshot wound victim. the victim was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

This investigation remains open.