Man charged in shooting near E Independence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police have brought charges against a man for his involvement in a shooting last week near East Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte.
CMPD has charged Nickolas Wright, 25, with assault with a deadly weapon and intent to kill.
GUNSHOT VICTIM RUSHED TO HOSPITAL WITH LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES
After interviewing witnesses, Wright was named the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.
Officers responded to calls on Thanksgiving near 1700 Pierson Drive to a gunshot wound victim. the victim was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.
This investigation remains open.