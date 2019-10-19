Man charged with DWI after pedestrian hit, killed on Brookshire Freeway

article

A man has been charged with DWI after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Brookshire Freeway overnight.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police responded to the crash in Uptown around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival officers located a 2001 Toyota Camry with heavy damage to the front end and an unresponsive man lying in the road between Graham St and I-77. Medic pronounced the victim, 25-year-old Deonte Lamar Wilkins, dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that the driver of the Camry, 30-year-old Tucker Ryan Rhodes, was going northwest on Brookshire Freeway in a 50 mph zone when Wilkins was crossing in a poorly lit area. Rhodes was unable to avoid hitting Wilkins. Rhodes remained at the scene as emergency responders arrived.

After police interviewed Rhodes, he was arrested and charged with DWI before being taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail. They say speed was not a contributing factor in the crash.

Additional vehicles had reportedly been involved in the crash, but investigators say the other cars crashed a result of drivers trying to avoid the initial collision. No injuries were reported from the other accidents.

Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 or Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169.