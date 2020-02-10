Man charged with grand larceny for stealing truck, lawnmower in Chester County

article

A man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he stole numerous vehicles including a truck and lawnmower from another person in Chester County.

Deputies said on Saturday, Feb. 8, around 9:50 a.m., a reported stolen white GMC Sierra was spotted traveling south on Brooklyn Road, in the Great Falls area of Chester County.



The vehicle made a U-turn and proceeded towards the Great Falls city limits. A Chester County sheriff's deputy was able to pull over the truck.

Deputies said Brady Barron was driving the stolen vehicle. Barron claimed he purchased the vehicle, but could not provide paperwork proving he owned the vehicle, they said.



Upon further investigation, deputies discovered Barron had also stolen a tractor, lawnmower, and four-wheeler from the same victim. Excluding the four-wheeler, all items have been recovered, deputies said.

Barron was arrested and charged with grand larceny, burglary, driving under suspension, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation and operating a vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate.