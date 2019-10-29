Man charged with murder after driving away with victim holding onto car door

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police have charged with murder in connection to an early October car crash that left one person dead.

Jeremy Levonne Davis, 30, is accused of murder and felony hit-and-run after Willie Nathaniel Corry Jr. was killed on Oct. 4.

Police, NC State Highway Patrol and Medic were called to I-85 around 1:45 a.m. where they found Corry Jr. dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol found a silver 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis down an embankment not far from the victim between the I-85 connector and Reagan Drive. No one was inside. A K-9 was called to the scene in to try to find a driver and or any other passengers, but they found no one.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that the incident started at a 7-Eleven at 1120 West Sugar Creek Road where Corry and Davis were reportedly in the car together.

Police say Corry went into the 7-Eleven and Davis began backing out of the parking space. Corry ran to the car and grabbed the front passenger door and kept hanging on. Davis drove out of the parking lot with Corry still holding on.

Davis turned onto I-85 North, police say, which is when Corry became separated from the car and life-threatening injuries.

Davis is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for previous charges. Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.